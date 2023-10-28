Hunters down Kings to seize PSL 21-U crown

NEW Era University copped the 21-U championship of the Pilipinas Super League behind a thrilling 63-61 come-from-behind win over top seed San Juan Kings recently at the Central Recreation and Fitness Center.

New Era rules PSL 21-U

King Gallardo hit a huge three-pointer in the final 20 seconds that finally put the Hunters on top for good in the tightly fought match.

Gallardo finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, to complement tournament MVP Vincent Nablo, who came through with 20 points, seven assists, and two rebounds.

James Manzano added 11 points and nine rebounds for New Era under coach Jay Agsalud.

Nablo also made the Mythical Team along with Manzano, Yam Concepcion (San Juan Kings), Ian Torres (Phenom Aguilas), and Lance Ronquillo of the UST Tigers Cubs.

Concepcion had a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds for San Juan, which led by as many as nine points in the third quarter but failed to sustain the lead heading in the homestretch.

The Kings were led by Sherfranzkhan Abdulla with 14 points and five rebounds.

On their way to the finals, New Era disposed Keanzel Basketball in the PSL 21-under quarterfinals, 67-59, and then eliminated Phenom Aguilas in the semifinals, 72-60.

As the no. 1 team at the end of the eliminations, San Juan earned an outright semifinals berth when it beat UST, 87-73, to arrange the title showdown with New Era.

