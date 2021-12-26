Heading, Taichung deal Brickman-led Kaohsiung first loss in T1 League

TAICHUNG Wagor Suns pulled off a 93-88 stunner to deal the Kaohsiung Aquas their first loss in the T1 League on Sunday at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

Palestinian star Sani Sakakini rallied the home team with his 31 points, 10 rebounds, and two steals as Taichung used a 26-point fourth quarter to claim back-to-back victories and rise to an even 2-2 card.

Heading plays key role

Chen Ching-huan added 13 points, two assists, and two steals, while Julian Wright had 11 points, eight boards, and four blocks for the Suns.

Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Heading scored 11 points on 3-of-8 clip from three-point range to go with his three rebounds and two assists as Taichung got back at Kaohsiung for a 92-81 setback on Dec. 19.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jason Brickman scored 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting from distance, to go with six assists, five rebounds, and three steals in Kaohsiung's first defeat after a 4-0 start.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.