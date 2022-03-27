Heading shines as Taichung beats New Taipei to move up to 2nd spot

JORDAN Heading drained three treys as Taichung Wagor Suns caught fire from deep to take a 116-97 win over the New Taipei CTBC DEA and move up to second place in the T1 League onSaturday at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard shot 3-of-10 from deep to contribute 13 points and three rebounds as Taichung improved to a 13-8 record.

Sani Sakakini powered Taichung with 33 points built on four triples with 15 rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Tucker also drained six long bombs for 23 points, eight boards, and six dimes.

Ting Sheng-ju added 14 points including four three-pointers as the Suns made 19 threes in the victory.

Marlon Johnson powered New Taipei with 37 points and seven rebounds to fall to 13-9.

Kaohsiung, meanwhile, suffered a 99-92 loss to the Taiwan Beer HeroBears, 99-92 at Kaohsiung Arena.

Jason Brickman saw his double-double effort of 13 points and 11 assists go down the drain as the leaders fell to a 16-6 card.

Yu Huan-ya paced Kaohsiung with 26 points, while Mindaugas Kupsas got 20 points and 15 rebounds in the defeat that ended the Aquas' four-game win run.

Lee Chi-wei carried Taiwan Beer with 23 points to improve to 12-10.

Kaohsiung remains at hime on Sunday against the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, while Taichung plays the Taoyuan Leopards.

