Heading helps Taichung Suns ease past Taoyuan Leopards

JORDAN Heading drained three treys for the Taichung Wagor Suns as they drubbed the Taoyuan Leopards, 112-97, in the T1 League on Friday at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

The Fil-Aussie gunner had 18 points, three steals, and two rebounds as the Suns improved to 19-9.

Sani Sakakini led the balanced attack with his 20 points, 19 boards, and six assists, Anthony Tucker got 19 points, 11 rebounds, and seven dimes, and Ting Sheng-ju got 16 points and five boards in the win.

Tiongson misses sixth straight game

Taoyuan missed the services of Caelan Tiongson for the sixth straight game.

The Leopards dropped to 6-20.

Troy Williams led the Leopards with 24 points and 10 rebounds, as John Gillon and Cheng Wei both scored 20.

Taichung finishes its elimination campaign on Sunday against New Taipei CTBC DEA, while Taoyuan host the Taiwan Beer HeroBears on Saturday.

