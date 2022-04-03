Heading drills five triples as Taichung rips Tainan to stay in No. 2 spot

JORDAN Heading nailed five triples as Taichung Wagor Suns routed the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, 105-88, on Saturday in the T1 League at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas shooter went 5-of-10 from distance to lead his side with 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals. The Suns remain in second place at 15-8.

Palestinian star Sani Sakakini had a triple-double of 19 points, 13 boards, and 12 dimes, Anthony Tucker got 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Su Yi-chin had 15 points built from three treys for the Suns.

Taichung too much for Tainan

Former Ginebra import Charles Garcia led with 29 points, eight rebounds, and four assists for the cellar-dwelling Tainan, which dropped to 4-18.

Heading and Taichung head on the road on Sunday to face Caelan Tiongson and the Taoyuan Leopards.

