Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jan 23
    Basketball

    Jordan Heading hits five treys as Taichung extends win streak to 3

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Jordan Heading led the way for Taichung with 23 points.

    JORDAN Heading capped a big game by draining the game-sealing free throws as Taichung Wagor Suns stretched their win streak to three with a 99-92 conquest of New Taipei CTBC DEA in the T1 League at Xinzhuang Gymnasium.

    The Gilas Pilipinas guard made up for his miscue in the final minute by cooly sinking his freebies with 3.0 seconds left, saving the day for the visitors after they nearly lost a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

    Taichung led, 95-85, with less than three minutes remaining when New Taipei staged a furious rally, with Abassi's three with 40.5 seconds left cutting the lead down to five, 97-92.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Suns failed to convert on the other end, but Cleanthony Early also lost the ball on the ensuing possession as the CTBC DEA just ran out of time.

      Heading fired 23 points on 5-of-10 clip from downtown, to go with six rebounds and two steals to pull Taichung to an even 5-5 record.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Palestinian star Sani Sakakini also dropped 23 points, 17 boards, six assists, five steals, and two blocks, while Julian Wright contributed 18 points, nine rebounds, four dimes, and three steals off the bench as the Suns got back at the CTBC DEA after losing 95-85 back in Jan. 1.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Timely morale boost

      The win comes as a timely morale boost heading to Taichung's match against league leader Kaohsiung Aquas on Friday at Kaohsiung Arena.

      Early scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead New Taipei, which saw a three-game win streak snapped and fell to a 7-5 card.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jordan Heading led the way for Taichung with 23 points.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again