Jordan Heading hits five treys as Taichung extends win streak to 3

JORDAN Heading capped a big game by draining the game-sealing free throws as Taichung Wagor Suns stretched their win streak to three with a 99-92 conquest of New Taipei CTBC DEA in the T1 League at Xinzhuang Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard made up for his miscue in the final minute by cooly sinking his freebies with 3.0 seconds left, saving the day for the visitors after they nearly lost a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Taichung led, 95-85, with less than three minutes remaining when New Taipei staged a furious rally, with Abassi's three with 40.5 seconds left cutting the lead down to five, 97-92.

The Suns failed to convert on the other end, but Cleanthony Early also lost the ball on the ensuing possession as the CTBC DEA just ran out of time.

Heading fired 23 points on 5-of-10 clip from downtown, to go with six rebounds and two steals to pull Taichung to an even 5-5 record.

Palestinian star Sani Sakakini also dropped 23 points, 17 boards, six assists, five steals, and two blocks, while Julian Wright contributed 18 points, nine rebounds, four dimes, and three steals off the bench as the Suns got back at the CTBC DEA after losing 95-85 back in Jan. 1.

Timely morale boost

The win comes as a timely morale boost heading to Taichung's match against league leader Kaohsiung Aquas on Friday at Kaohsiung Arena.

Early scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead New Taipei, which saw a three-game win streak snapped and fell to a 7-5 card.

