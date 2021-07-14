Haydee Ong also makes it to WNBL Legends Circle

FORMER national coach Haydee Ong will be enshrined into the WNBL Legends Circle with the induction ceremonies to take place on Saturday during the season opener.

Ong joins Emelia Vega, Cristina Columna, and one more individual that will be announced soon in the Legends Circle created to honor the past players, coaches, and personalities.

Proven winner

Ong coached the national team from 2008 to 2014, leading the country to the first-ever gold medal in the 2010 Seaba Women’s Championship hosted by the Philippines.

PHOTO: UAAP

She also led the Perlas Pilipinas team to silver medals in the Southeast Asian Games in 2011 and 2013.

During her playing days, Ong won the UAAP MVP in 1991 while leading University of Santo Tomas to championships from 1988 to 1991. She was also a member of the youth and senior national team.

Incidentally, Ong is currently coaching Santo Tomas, finishing second to National University in the 2019 UAAP joust.

She is also the coach of Enderun Colleges women’s basketball team and the athletic director of Immaculate Concepcion Academy-Greenhills.

