Rich Guinitaran stars as Pagadian stuns Zamboanga in VisMin Cup

RICH Guinitaran showed the way as Pagadian downed powerhouse JPS Zamboanga City, 82-68, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Tuesday at the Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Zamboanga trimmed a 13-point deficit to three as Jaypee Belencion hit a triple at the 3:54 mark of the fourth quarter.

But Guinitaran came up with a personal 8-0 run, capped by a putback off a Mark Benitez miss, to push Pagadian to an 11-point lead with just 1:51 left.

Guinitaran had 26 points on 8 of 10 shooting, including 5 of 6 from the three-point area, to go with five rebounds and five assists as the Explorers improved their VisMin Cup record to 2-0.

Keanu Caballero had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Gabby Espinas scored 14, while Jerwin Gaco had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Zamboanga, which slippedto 1-1.

Playmaker Fran Yu did not play for Zamboanga due to a stiff neck, while Gino Jumao-as left after hurting his right knee, apparently in a collision down low at the 1:57 mark of the first quarter. He did not return.

Pagadian eyes its third win when it squares off with Basilan on Thursday at 4 p.m. Zamboanga faces Misamis Oriental on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The scores:

Pagadian 82 - Guinitaran 26, Caballero 10, Benitez 8, Dechos 8, Serrano 7, Saludsod 5, Pamaran 5, Demigaya 4, Acaylar 4, Singedas 2, Villaver 2, Manalo 1, Bolotaolo 0, Quimado 0, Bautista 0.

Zamboanga City 68 - Espinas 14, Gaco 11, Belencion 9, Cardona 8, Lingganay 7, Salim 5, Matias 5, Jeruta 3, Neypes 2, Waminal 0, Ferrer 0.

Quarterscores: 20-16; 43-37; 61-54; 82-68.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.