Guarino's late three-pointer lifts Letran past FEU in Filoil preseason

NEIL Guarino nailed the go-ahead trey with 15.3 seconds to lift Letran to a 72-70 squeaker over Far Eastern University for its second win in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Sunday in San Juan.

The incoming third-year forward got a tough pass from Kurt Reyson and swished the three from the top of the arc to give the Knights the two-point lead.

Letran's defense then forced Royce Alforque to step out of bounds with 11.5 ticks left as it milked the clock en route to the top spot of Group B.

"We're very happy na nag-step up yung veteran players natin sa game na ito. Hindi sila bumigay," said coach Bonnie Tan.

It was the biggest of Guarino's seven points as it was his lone conversion from deep after missing his first two attempts from long distance. He also had four rebounds, one assist, and one block.

King Caralipio showed the way for the Knights with 20 points, nine boards, and three assists, while Brent Paraiso got 16 points, three rebounds, and three steals.

Xyrus Torres led the Tamaraws with 18 points on 3-of-9 clip from deep, to go with eight boards and four assists as they missed the presence of L-Jay Gonzales.

FEU saw its two-game win streak snapped to fall to 2-3.

The scores:

LETRAN 72 - Caralipio 20, Paraiso 16, Tolentino 9, Reyson 8, Guarino 7, Olivario 5, Go 3, Ariar 2, Gaviola 2, Oliva 0.

FEU 70 - Torres 18, Gravera 13, Alforque 12, Tempra 8, Sandagon 6, Sleat 6, Ona 4, Guibao 3, Bagunu 0, Montemayor 0, Dulatre 0.

Quarters: 16-21, 34-33, 52-53, 72-70.

