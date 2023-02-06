Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    GSIS Furies make it two wins in a row in UNTV Cup

    13 hours ago
    Cris Dalaten
    PHOTO: UNTV Cup

    The GSIS Furies and the OP-PMS Trailblazers outlasted their respective rivals to finish tied for the Group A lead in the elimination round of the 9th UNTV Cup at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

    With former Ateneo star Macky Escalona presiding over the team’s fast start, the Furies notched their second straight win by downing the PhilHealth Konsulta, 98-89.

    READ: Hiroshima just a pitstop as Kai prepares for NBA Summer League

    Not to be outdone, the Trailblazers from the Malacañang got a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds from Cris Dalaten to outlast the Judiciary Magis, 95-87, and draw level with the Furies and their victims at 3-2 (win-loss).

    The three have already booked their slots to the next phase of the elims along with the winner of the match between two-time champion Armed Forces of the Philippines and PhilHealth on Wednesday.

    Both AFP and PhilHealth tote similar 2-2 records.

      In the other game, the defending champion DENR Warriors finished third in Group B after a 111-41 drubbing of the Ombudsman Graftbusters.

      Six players, led by RJ Lansang’s 22 points, scored in double figures for the Warrions who handed the hapless Graftbusters their fourth defeat in five outings.

      James Abugan led the Furies with 33 points while Jonathan Parrero and Escalona had 25 and 19 points, respectively.

      Former Letran star Jonathan Aldave paced the Konsulta with 26 points.

