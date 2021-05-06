How TNT training program turned Gryann Mendoza into a VisMin Cup star

GRYANN Mendoza is starting to reap the benefits of losing weight and focusing on strength and conditioning during his stint with Mandaue in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

The 30-year-old Mendoza has noticeable become lighter and faster compared to his previous stints in the PBA with Magnolia and, most recently with TNT, and the former Far Eastern University cager credits the weight loss to Tropang GIGA’s training program.

“Doon sa TNT kay coach Mark Dickel pa, each player meron kaming target sa body fat para sa amin. ‘Yun ‘yung naging goal ko na bawasan ‘yung body fat ko and at the same time, mag-ano ng muscle,” said Mendoza, who has shed nearly 20 pounds from being at 198 to 180 due to his training program.

The work continued even during the pandemic as he was joining TNT in their Zoom workouts and individual training to improve his skills.

“Sa mga workouts ni coach Drei Tolentino, nung first time ko na-try ‘yun, kahit ako hindi ko na-try ‘yun nung career ko. Tapos simula nung na-adjust ko na ‘yun at parang nakaya-kaya ko na, naramdaman ko na sa katawan ko na gumaan ako at bumilis. At the same time, nabawasan ang body fat ko. ‘Yun lang talaga ‘yung nagpa-transform sa akin. ‘Yung condition ko,” said Mendoza.

Although he didn’t land a spot with the Tropang GIGA in the PBA bubble, the training has, however, bore fruit in his stint with Mandaue in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup. From mostly being a spot-up shooter from his college days and in the PBA, Mendoza now has an all-around game in his offensive arsenal as well as on defense.

Mendoza scored 25 points, and added eight rebounds and two blocks to lead the way in KCS Computer Specialist Mandaue City’s 74-64 win over Lapu-Lapu in the knockout semifinals match on Wednesday to gain a spot in the championship series against Talisay.

“Kaya siguro ganyan ang naging performance ko. Ang gaan ko na talaga. Parang ang layo na nung pakiramdam nung nasa Magnolia ako. Noon, ang bilis ko mapagod. Ang bigat pa ng mga galawan ko,” said Mendoza, who shot 9-of-16 from the field including five triples.

“Ang laking bagay po talaga nung ginagawa namin sa Talk ‘N Text. Kahit nung pandemic, parang binigyan kami ng opportunity ni coach Mark at coach Josh Reyes na makapag-training. Puro lang kami skills. Nakailang buwan din kami noon. ‘Yun ‘yung naging reason kung bakit parang may nadagdag sa skillset ko sa offense,” said Mendoza.

Although he has improved, Mendoza said he continues to work on his game, as he also seeks advices from his former teammates in the PBA such as Mark Barroca and Paul Lee, who he even greeted on air on Wednesday when he won the best player of the game award.

“Siguro ‘yung passing, wala ako noon tsaka rebounding. Hirap ako diyan. Hindi naman talaga ako parang nagke-create sa mga teammates. Ako ‘yung isa sa mga recipients. Until now, ‘yun pa rin ang winoworkout ko,” Mendoza said.

“Actually, kakatapos lang namin ng usapan ni Kuya Mark (Barroca). Kino-congratulate niya ako tapos binibigyan nya ako tips at advice sa laro especially sa latter part ng game. May mga nakita siya na minor lapses na puwedeng i-adjust.

“Sobrang blessed din ako sa mga kuya ko kasi si Kuya Paul (Lee) naman, inaadvice niya ako, binibigyan niya ako ng ginagawa niya paano mag-crossover ng mabilis. Kung ano ‘yung ginagawa niya, sine-share niya sa akin. Pati sa pagbabasa ng kung ano ‘yung binibigay ng depensa sa akin.

“Grabe ang dami kong nakukuha sa kanila. At nandiyan sila para sa akin. Ang sarap ng pakiramdam na may mga kuya ka sa oras na kailangan mo ng advices,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza said he is thankful for getting a chance to play and showcase his skills with Mandaue in the Pilipinas VisMin Cup under head coach Mike Reyes.

“Sobrang blessed ko talaga dahil binigyan ako ni Lord ng ganitong opportunity na makapaglaro. Gusto ko talaga makapaglaro tapos ganito pa ‘yung binigay sa akin. Joyful talaga sa part ko. Hindi ko din naman ito magagawa kung hindi sa coach ko namin, si coach Mike. Grabe din ‘yung kumpiyansa na binibigay niya sa akin, ‘yung tiwala na binibigay nya sa akin,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza’s job is not yet done, however, as Mandaue will play Talisay in the championship of the Visayas leg set to begin on Friday.

“Hindi pa namin natatalo ‘yung kalaban eh. Maghahanap kami ng way kung ano ‘yung effective way na matalo sila. Ibibigay pa rin namin ‘yung intensity at effort sa game,” Mendoza said.

