Grief-stricken Scottie says he owes everything to his Tatay Aric

ARIC del Rosario truly changed Scottie Thompson's life for the better.

The Barangay Ginebra guard poured out his emotions in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday as he paid tribute to his well-loved coach at Perpetual.

"Coach A, simula nung nakilala kita at naging coach kita, lahat ng pananaw ko sa buhay nag-iba," said Thompson just hours after news of del Rosario's death spread on social media.

"Lahat ng mga duda ko sa sarili ko kung kakayanin ko ba o hindi, nag-iba. Lahat ng pagsubok na dumaan sa buhay ko hanggang ngayon, hindi na ako nagduda sa sarili ko kasi tinuruan mo akong maging palaban at kayanin lahat," he wrote.

Thompson made a name for himself as the Altas' do-it-all wonder, with del Rosario drawing the best out of the Digos, Davao del Sur native.

During their time together, Perpetual reached the Final Four thrice, with Thompson winning the Most Improved Player award in 2012 and the MVP trophy in 2014. He was also a member of the Mythical Team thrice in 2012, 2014, and 2015.

That run also saw him routinely collect triple-doubles which propelled him to a Sinag Pilipinas call-up in the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore en route to being picked fifth overall by Ginebra in the 2015 PBA Draft.

Thompson said he owes everything to his well-loved coach.

"Ikaw ang isa sa mga dahilan kung saan ako ngayon at kung anong meron ako ngayon. Hindi lang pala isa sa naging dahilan, kundi ikaw ang naging dahilan!," he said.

"Hanggang sa PBA, dala dala ko pa din ang laging mong sinasabi mo sa amin. Magsipag ka lang, maglaro ng maayos, magpakabait, at laging madasalin, may papupuntahan ka, bata. At higit sa lahat, tanggapin kung anong meron ka ngayon. Kung gusto mo ng higit? Pagtrabahuan mo! Dahil sa mga linyang yan, nandito ako ngayon."

Thompson also gave a glimpse on how truly a good person del Rosario was, especially to players like him from the province, as the mentor has always been the first to help his wards whenever they're in need.

"Ang hindi ko pinakamakakalimutan na laging mong tanong sa mga players mo na galing probinsya ay yung may pera ka pa ba? Laging sinasagot ng players, 'Wala na po, coach.' Sarili mong pera na galing sa bulsa mo yung binibigay mo sa kanila. Yung tipong pinaparamdam mo na hindi lang basta coach, pinaramdam mo din sa amin na parang tatay ka namin kasi alam mo na malalayo kami sa pamilya namin," he said.

Old school as del Rosario's style was to some, Thompson said that it only strengthened his players' resolve.

"Sa lahat ng mga mura at suntok mo sa aming mga players mo, ramdam namin kung gaano mo kami gusto i-push pa sa kakayanan namin," he said.

"Thank you for everything, coach Aric! You will be missed! And you will be always in our hearts! We love you, coach!"