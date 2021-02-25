Fil-Am Jalen Green plays big late as G League Ignite escapes Memphis Hustle

JALEN Green picked the right time to get his game going as G League Ignite slipped past the Memphis Hustle, 104-101, on Wednesday at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando (Thursday, Manila tme).

Struggling all game long, the top prospect, of Filipino descent, scored five straight points in the final 2:28 to give Ignite a 100-95 lead.

Tyrell Terry still kept things interesting, bringing Memphis within one, 102-101, but he lost the ball in the final 7.5 seconds which led to Jarrett Jack sealing the game at the free throw line in the last 3.3 ticks.

Green finished with 10 points on 4-of-15 shkooting, to go with two rebounds, but it was enough as Ignite improved to 6-3 in the aftermath of the news of Filipino center Kai Sotto departing the select team for good.

Jack led Ignite with 22 points, four rebounds, and two assists off the bench, while Congolese guard Jonathan Kuminga chipped in 17 markers, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks before fouling out with 1:29 left to play.

Continue reading below ↓

Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd combined for 21 as Ignite moved to joint fourth place with the Santa Cruz Warriors and the Austin Spurs.

Ignite takes a one-day break before facing the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Bennie Boatwright topped the Hustle with 21 points as he shot 5-of-13 from deep, alongside eight rebounds, but could not sink the potential game-tying three at the buzzer.

Terry also had 19 points as Memphis dropped to a 3-6 card with the defeat.