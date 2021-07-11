Gomez de Lianos pray Japan stint won't lead to PBA complications

BROTHERS Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano are aware that their Japan foray could lead to complications once they play in the PBA.

"I'm aware of that," Javi told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala. "But on my end, I always want to tell myself that I really want to work hard and play abroad. As an athlete, that's my mindset to play abroad as much as kung hanggang saan ang kaya."

Javi signed with the Ibaraki Robots, while his younger brother Juan inked a deal with Earthfriends Tokyo Z in the second division of the B. League.

While thankful for the overseas opportunity, the brothers are also aware they may run into complications in the PBA which in recent months has taken steps to address the situation of draft prospects taking their acts abroad.

Although nothing is set in stone yet, the Gomez de Lianos are one with fans in urging the league to revisit such rules, hoping that it would be more accommodating to players seeking to improve themselves abroad.

"Sana they change it in the near future," said Juan. "At the end of the day, this is just for personal growth. Like what Javi said, we're just here to maximize our full potential not just as a player but as a person."

The Gomez de Liano siblings clarify that playing in the PBA remains very part of their plans in the future.

It's just at this moment, the offer to play in Japan was too good to pass up.

PBA still an option, says brothers

"I thought that the opportunity in Japan was really for the better and kami naman ni Javi we also both thought of playing in the PBA," said Juan. "Hopefully one day, makakarating rin kami dyan. We have a lot of idols there and we respect the league so much. We grew up in the Philippines and we grew up watching the PBA but as of now, the opportunity there was really a no-brainer for us."

Javi added, "Just the fact that playing abroad with other people around the world, I think that would help me grow as a player. I'll also grow din naman here as a player, but I think it's really different playing abroad.

"It's also like playing for the national team, you'll also grow there because you play against the world. I also see it like that and I feel that it will help me grow more."

Until then, the Gomez de Lianos could only hope for the best.

"I really don't know. Only time can tell," ended Javi.

