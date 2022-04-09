Navy heats up after slow start vs Quezon to regain WNBL No. 2 spot

GO For Gold-Philippine Navy got back on the winning track, beating Quezon, 66-56, on Saturday at the start of the second round hostilities of the 2022 WNBL season at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol Gymnasium.

Janelle Mendoza had 17 points, five rebounds, and two blocks, and Andrea Tongco poured in 12 points as the Lady Sailors overcame a slow start to pick up their third win in five outings, and climb back to solo second in the standings.

The Lady Sailors fell behind, 8-19, at the end of the first period, but came storming back outscoring the Lady Spartan, 24-10, in the second canto.

Mendoza scored seven of her points in the second including a field goal in the final seconds to help the Lady Sailors take a 32-29 lead at the half.

A basket by Tongco in the fourth brought the game to its biggest lead at 61-48 on the way to victory

Kikay Gandalla had a near double-double of 22 points and nine rebounds, but the Lady Spartan remained winless after falling to their fifth defeat.

The scores:

Go For Gold-Philippine Navy 66 – Mendoza 17, Tongco 12, Borja 10, Ong 7, Antiquiera 4, Seno 4, Polindey 4, Mateo 3, Arayi 3, Cas 2, Lomogda 0, Brillante 0, Carpo 0.

Quezon 56 – Gandalla 22, Hortaleza 10, Valenzuela 7, Araja 6, Go 3, Cancio 2, Mier 2, Sangalang 2, Buendia 2, Taller 0, Batnag 0.

Quarters: 8-19; 32-29; 50-45; 66-56.

