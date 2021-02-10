Glutagence aiming high in WNBL debut

GLUTAGENCE is eyeing a strong outing in the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) 2021 season.

The Glow Boosters are one of the newcomers competing in the WNBL's second offering, but its first as a professional league. The team's management is aiming high in their inaugural campaign.

Head coach Justin Tan said Glutagence is in the process of finalizing its staff while already obtaining Jaypee Gula, Nicole Delos Reyes, and Micah Figuracion as their “protect players” or direct hires.

The Boosters also received a big lift during the lottery as they got the first three picks in the draft set on Saturday.

“No less than a championship,” said Tan with a smile, when asked about the goal of his team.

Tan is no stranger to coaching, having been a part of the La Salle Greenhills SBP coaching staff that has won five straight championships in their mother league. Tan is also the head coach of the Mindoro Tamaraws in the MPBL last season.

The youthful coach said he had always wanted to become part of women’s basketball after he became one of the assistant coaches of the College of Saint Benilde varsity squad.

“Actually, I’ve been thinking about that way back 2018 when I was an assistant coach sa women’s team ng CSB with coach Karl Santos, na [kung] saan pupunta mga players after ng college,” said Tan.

“Since I’ve handled kids and men in basketball, I would like to explore something new in handling women’s basketball. At the same time, we would like to introduce and promote our product,” said Tan.

Tan said he is excited to contribute in the development of women’s basketball through the WNBL.

“I see women equally passionate in basketball as men. So when I heard about WNBL, I remembered some of our players and was really happy for them,” said Tan.