Gilas Youth players Cajucom, Alao lead Phenom selection in Vegas tilt

GILAS Pilipinas Youth pool members Prince Mur Alao and Joshua Cajucom spearhead the Phenom Championship team that will see action at the Spring Invitational in Las Vegas this April.

Alao is a 6-foot-2 playmaker who is touted to be the next torchbearer for the San Beda high school program, while Cajucom was a star at Hope Christian High School before joining th Red Cubs.

Vegas-bound

The two will banner a 20-man roster tasked to fly the country's flag come April 1 to 3 in the tournament hosted by Familya DC and AAPBA.

Phenom has been training in Batangas and won the Milcu Got Skills Under-19 title just last December.

San Beda players Vhoriss Marasigan, Edson Serrano, Mowell Morales, Mike Mara, and Joaquin Wagan are also part of the team, which is a collection of some of the top high school prospects in the country today.

Completing the roster are Jesse Arciaga, Dylan Darbin, Josh Garing, Nygel Gonzales, Isaac Danting, Jethro Reyes, James Nacua, EJ Gollena, Bien Pena, Angelo Vanguardia, Lou Rodriguez, Lance Ronquillo, and Franchesko Capistrano.

Former University of the East Junior Warriors coach Anton Brodett will call the shots for the squad. Assistants are Paolo Romero, Anton Paule, and Joseph Gabriel while the scouts are Joseph Guion, Ferdinand Ali Ali, Stephen Sison, and Rey Racuyal.

"This is a program that puts the welfare of our players first where we can build their characters and skills so that they will be ready for the next level. No gimmicks, just basketball," said Brodett, who will also be backed by consultants Joe Silva, Marvin Bienvenida, and Manu Inigo.

Smart Sports, Cocolife, and Blue Fire LPG Marketing, Inc. are also supporting the team, as well as DUMPER Davao team manager Ray Alao, I-ON Basketball's Herbert Garing, and Rise Hoops USA's Banjo Albano.

