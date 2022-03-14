Gilas prospect Chris McCullough tears right ACL playing in Taiwan league

CHRIS McCullough's wish of playing for Gilas Pilipinas will have to be set aside anew after he suffered an ACL injury.

The former San Miguel import hurt his left knee while playing for the New Taipei Kings during the first quarter of their game against the Taoyuan Pilots last week.

It's devastating news for McCullough who has been tearing it up in Taiwan, averaging 20.9 points (fifth-best in the league) on a 42-percent shooting from deep, to go with 8.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks.

He even set the P+ League record with five three pointers and 21 points in the first quarter of New Taipei's game against Fubon Braves on Jan. 15.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It is uncertain how long Chris McCullough, 27, will be out.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This is the second ACL injury for McCullough, suffering a right knee injury in his freshman year in Syracuse before being drafted in the NBA, where he suited up for the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards.

McCullough helped the Beermen win the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Before playing in Taiwan, the 6-foot-10 center also had stints in China with the Shanxi Brave Dragons, Puerto Rico with the Brujos de Guayama and Gigantes de Carolina, Korea with Anyang KGC, Lithuania with Rytas Vilnius, and Bahrain with Al-Ahli.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.