Gilas Pilipinas, SBP, Pinoy basketball community hail Clarkson for NBA award

JORDAN Clarkson’s Gilas Pilipinas family is proud of him being honored as the NBA’s 6th Man of the Year.

No less than the father of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Al S. Panlilio led in commending the 28-year-old Fil-Am for the award as announced on Tuesday.

Clarkson suited up for Gilas Pilipinas during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, where the national team finished a decent fifth despite the short time preparing for the event under coach Yeng Guiao.

“In his short and sweet stint with Gilas Pilipinas, Jordan Clarkson showed us not only his world-class talent, but also gave us a glimpse of the hard work and dedication necessary to get to that level,” said Panlilio in a short statement.

“Getting a front-row look at Jordan during the Asian Games made us all believers that he will accomplish great things in the NBA.”

The SBP is still hoping Clarkson will finally be allowed by Fiba to play as a local when the country hosts the 2023 World Cup together with Japan and Indonesia. The 6-foot-4 Clarkson, whose mother traces her roots in Pampanga, was allowed to play in the Asiad as a naturalized player.

Clarkson became the first Utah Jazz player to win the coveted award, beating teammate Joe Ingles and former MVP Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks.

Ingles personally handed the trophy to Clarkson during TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA.’

Clarkson averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 26.7 minutes of play in 68 games during the regular season, numbers that earned him 65 of the 100 first-place votes cast by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

“Congratulations in winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, Jordan. The SBP and the entire Philippine basketball community is proud of you,” added Panlilio.

“Once Gilas, always Gilas.”