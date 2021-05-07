Gilas duo Alapag, Tenorio joined by Caguioa in LA reunion

JIMMY Alapag reconnected with his old PBA peers LA Tenorio and Mark Caguioa on Friday in Los Angeles.

"Great to reconnect with my brothers here in LA today... #BiggerThanBasketball #Family #PBA #NeverSayDie #PUSO," Alapag wrote in an Instagram post.

Alapag, the 2011 PBA MVP and longtime face of the Talk N Text franchise, had numerous memorable wars with both Tenorio and Caguioa over the years.

But their bond were forged in their stints with the national team.

Caguioa and Alapag were teammates for Team Pilipinas in the 2007 Fiba Asia Championship in Tokushima, Japan, where the country finished at ninth place.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Meanwhile, Alapag and Tenorio teamed up when Gilas Pilipinas won the silver medal in the 2013 Fiba Asia Championship here in Manila and qualified for the 2014 Fiba World Cup in Spain.

Aside from that, Tenorio was instrumental in linking the Alapag-coached Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) to San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua. That partnership led to an ABL championship in 2018.

Now based in the United States, Alapag shared that he still keeps PBA close to his heart and is praying for the best for the pro league in its hopeful resumption.

"Praying for the Philippines and the entire PBA family. Hope the best fans in the world get back the game they ALL love soon," he ended.

