Former La Salle coach Nazario, pals team up for basketball clinic

FORMER La Salle head coach Gian Nazario is linking up with his peers as they are set to open a clinic focusing on the fundamentals of the game.

The Phenom Championship Clinic is a joint initiative between multi-titled mentors as they hope to help out players finetune their basic basketball skills before they brace for more advanced movesets.

Aside from Nazario, part of the group are former University of the East mentor Joe Silva, San Beda Red Cubs coach Manu Inigo, ex-La Salle Greenhills coach Marvin Bienvenida, former UE Junior Red Warriors coach Anton Brodett, Perpetual Altas assistant coach Ferdinand Ali-ali, as well as former UP Fighting Maroon Paolo Romero, Phenom Fitness owner Anton Paule, Mindoro 7A Tamaraws team owner Justin Tan, and VC25 Hoops editor Anton Escolin.

"We've been planning since last year pa to make a camp for varsity players for two groups: ages 12-16 and 17-22. We hope to break down skills and focus on the basics of foundation," said Brodett.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto



Inigo led the Red Cubs to the NCAA Season 95 crown this past year.

Meanwhile, Silva delivered two UAAP titles to the Ateneo Blue Eaglets before moving to UE, while Bienvenida was the architect of La Salle Greenhills' first NCAA crown in 2017, where Brodett worked as his assistant.

It's a collection of seasoned mentors known for developing young talents, as well as conditioning coaches who can help the players better prepare their bodies for the tough grind on the hardcourt.

"With our experiences in the high school and college levels and the seminars we had, we know we can be efficient with the younger generation. Lahat ng angles, covered," Brodett said.

With the Philippines still battling the global COVID-19 pandemic, Phenom Championship Clinic will first introduce their modules via online classes starting in September.

The organizers are hoping that things will soon stabilize and start the actual camps by December.

"For sure, we will comply with the new normal," said Brodett.