Gerald Anderson set to play for CdO if VisMin Mindanao leg gets green light

ACTOR Gerald Anderson is set to take his act to the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, committing to play for the Cagayan de Oro Rafters in the Mindanao leg of the regional pro league's maiden season pushes through.

Anderson, 32, has proven he can ball in previous stints with the Davao-based Holy Trinity Wildcats in college and the Marikina Shoemasters and Imus Bandera in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Now league officials confirm the controversial actor is slated to add some backcourt depth and star power to the CdO Rafters in the Mindanao leg that is slated next month pending clearance from the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

Anderson's arrival is expected to raise the interest on the Rafters, who have also signed up former PBA MVP Jayjay Helterbrand as well as former PBA players JR Cawaling, Mac Baracael, Jason Ballesteros and Roider Cabrera.

PHOTO: mpbl

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But for that to happen, the Mindanao leg must get the green light from GAB chairman Baham Mitra who suspended the tournament pending the probe into the controversies that marred the league's Visayas tournament.

That tournament staged in Alcantara, Cebu has been dogged by controversies over alleged breach of health protocol and a dubious game between Siquijor and Lapu Lapu that raised allegations of game-fixing.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Surprisingly, VisMin Cup teams competing in the Mindanao leg have not been unhampered in their preparations and proceeding as if the tournament tentatively set to open on May 25 in Dipolog City is already a go.

Sought for comment, Mitra said the Mindanao leg of the tournament is 'under reevaluation.'

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.