Georgia Bulldogs express interest in Kai Sotto, according to report

GEORGIA is the latest school to show interest in Kai Sotto.

Verbal Commits reported that the Bulldogs have made an offer to the UAAP Season 81 Juniors MVP as he continues to impress in the United States.

Just this weekend, the 7-foot-2 Sotto has had another impressive showing for The Skills Factory in the Phenom Hoops' Hargrave Military Challenge.

He had 31 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and four assists in TSF National's 111-95 win over Combine of North Carolina.

In TSF's 107-94 loss to Hargrave, Sotto registered 15 points, seven boards and three assists.

He did bounce back with a 28-point, 10-rebound, and 4-assist showing in TSF's slim 76-70 victory over Massanutten Military.

Among those that have expessed interest in Sotto are Kentucky, Georgia Tech and DePaul.