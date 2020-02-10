GenSan Warriors rip Sarangani to book last MPBL South playoff spot

GenSan-Burlington finally clinched the last playoff berth in the South after devouring lowly Sarangani, 104-87, Monday in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

The Warriors arrested their four-game slide and improved to 17-12, good for the seventh spot in the Southern division.

"We all continue to learn from all those mistakes. We don't have a veteran team, maybe one or two guys only. We have to be mentally prepared," said GenSan coach Rich Alvarez.

Pamboy Raymundo led the Warriors with 22 points built on four triples, to go with seven assists while Mikey Williams added 18 markers, seven dimes, and five rebounds.

PHOTO: mpbl

Continue reading below ↓

Pamboy Raymundo tries to make a move against a Marlins defender.

Veteran Robby Celiz also contributed 16 points, nine boards and five rebounds while Delmar Mahaling had 11 points in 11 minutes.

Already leading by nine, GenSan uncorked 29 points in the third quarter, while limiting its foes to just 20 to erect an 18-point cushion entering the payoff period, 78-60.

Meylan Landicho's three-pointer at the 7:38 mark of the fourth stanza gave the Warriors their biggest lead of the game at 24, 86-62.

Onin Catacutan and Pari Llagas registered 17 points apiece as the Marlins fell to 1-28.



The Scores:

GenSan-Burlington 104 - Raymundo 22, Williams 18, Celiz 16, Mahaling 11, Masaglang 8, Landicho 8, Cabanag 8, Goloran 6, Orbeta 3, Baltazar 3, Cinco 2, Bautista 0, Radin 0, Carlos 0, Grospe 0.

Sarangani 87 - Llagas 17, Catacutan 17, Dimapiles 8, Dionson 8, Clavel 8, Soriano 8, Estrellante 5, Morada 4, Alih 3, Medalla 3, Timon 2, Trinidad 2, Eman 1, Macantal 1, Nocos 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Quarterscores: 29-19, 49-40, 78-60, 104-87.