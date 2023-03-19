Elordes in basketball: Cousins Nico and Garren take act to MPBL

AN Elorde vs Elorde match up on the basketball court and not on a boxing ring?

The MPBL Season 5 will feature one as veteran Nico Elorde will get to meet cousin and rookie player Garren Elorde.

A mere mention of the name Elorde of course, reminds one of the legendary Filipino boxer Gabriel ‘Flash’ Elorde, who reigned as WBC featherweight champion in a seven-year span.

While boxing still runs in the blood of the Elordes, Nico and Garren, grandchildren of the great ‘Flash,’ opted to take their acts to a different platform.

Now they get to size up each other on the court after Garren was signed by the comebacking Paranaque Patriots for the ongoing season.

Nico, who previously suited up for the KIA franchise and NorthPort in the PBA, returns for another tour of duty with the GenSan Warriors.

Garren, who also dabbles as television host and sports analyst, said it’s a dream come true for him to finally take his basketball career to the next level after playing for the varsity teams of his school from grade school to college.

“I officially signed last March 6, almost one week before the start of the season. And so thankful to the Paranaque Patriots for giving me the chance to play for the team,” he said.

The Patriots are being handled by coach Myk Saguiguit and former University of Santo Tomas stalwart Jemal Vizcarra.

Saguiguit, who is also coach of the Perpetual Help Altas, enlisted college players Jeff Egan, Jielo Razon, Mark Omega, and Keith Pido, with Omega and Razon acquiring a special Games and Amusements Board (GAB) license in order for them to still play with the Altas in the next NCAA season.

Seasoned big man Pari Llagas, a former Purefoods draftee, adds ceiling and veteran presence to the team, which is also being backed up by Paranaque Vice Mayor Joan Villafuerte.

The 6-foot-4 Llagas incidentally, was a teammate of Nico previously with GenSan.

“Teammate siya ni Nico dati, ngayon kami na ang magkakampi,” noted Garren.

He can’t wait to finally share the same court with Nico, although it will still take some time for it to happen, since the Patriots are in the Northern Conference while the Warriors are in the Southern Conference.

“So far, not anytime soon. Baka mga around June pa,” said Garren.

Nico is the son of Johnny and Liza Elorde, while Garren’s parents are Gabriel ‘Bebot’ Elorde and Arlene Elorde.