Gilas Women prospect Gabi Bade signs to play in Cyprus league

GILAS Pilipinas Women prospect Gabi Bade is heading to Cyprus after signing with ENAD WBC on Monday.

The 5-foot-8 Fil-Am guard is the daughter of former PBA player Cris Bade, who was a second round pick in the 1994 rookie draft and spent two seasons with Shell.

Bade played for two years at Buffalo before transferring to Sacramento State, where she averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in her senior year with the Hornets.

Continue reading below ↓

She also played for the national women's team in the 2019 Jones Cup as one of four Fil-foreign prospects together with Kelli Hayes, Meilyn Bautista, and Arnecia Hawkins.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ENAD finished at sixth place in the Cyprus Women's Basketball Division A last season with its 3-9 win-loss record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bade joins Jack Animam, who's currently in Serbia with Radnicki Kragujevac, as among Filipino players flying the country's flag high and proud in Europe.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.