GAB warns VisMin Cup following presence of VIPs in bubble

THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has issued a warning on the Pilipinas VisMin Cup following the presence of VIPs inside its bubble in Alcantara, Cebu during the league’s opening day on Friday.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra said league officials have already made the necessary adjustments in the bubble following the warning, which was already implemented on Saturday.

“We are aware and called their attention plus it will be in the assessment/progress report. It has been corrected and nobody present there in the bleachers today,” Mitra said.

As with other bubble set-ups by other leagues, only essential personnel are allowed over the course of the tournament, and that spectators are strictly barred from the area.

Mitra said the league explained to the government agency that the VIPs underwent COVID-19 testing, all of which yielded negative, before entering the bubble.

The GAB chairman said that despite the negative result, the league has given the assurance that VIPs or other spectators will no longer be allowed to enter.

“As reported, nag-self quarantine ‘yung nag-attend, tested negative bago nakapasok. And then, VIPs, sila then bawal na moving forward,” said Mitra.