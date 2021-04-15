GAB probe doesn't end after VisMin Cup sanctions were handed out

THE Games and Amusements Board said it continue its probe into the controversial Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup match that led to Siquijor being banned for life and some Lapu Lapu players and coaches being sanctioned.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra promised to give the players and coaches sanctioned by the league due process before arriving at a decision, particularly on the question on whether their professional licenses will be revoked or not.

“We commend the swift action of the VisMin management. We have been in close coordination with them and support their decision,” Mitra said in a statement.

“As to the players' license revocation, while we respect the league rules, we will base our decision on the report from our own people on the ground and the move of VisMin but giving all parties concerned due process,” added Mitra, whose agency supervises the conduct of professional sports in the country.

The Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup meted a lifetime ban on all members of the Siquijor Mystics after their game saw a number of questionable misses from the foul line and even from close range.

The Lapu Lapu Heroes were not spared from penalties.

Mitra said GAB will continue to monitor the conduct of the league through their personnel that are present inside the bubble in Alcantara, Cebu.

“As to the league, we are watching them closely and issue reminders to them at all times. We assure basketball fans and the public that we are on the ground and making sure the integrity of professional sports is upheld at all times,” said Mitra.

