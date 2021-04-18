GAB suspends Mindanao leg of VisMin Cup as it digs deeper into fiasco

THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has put the Pilipinas VisMin Cup under re-evaluation, suspending the upcoming Mindanao leg of the newly launched professional basketball league while the investigation is ongoing.

The GAB made the decision on Sunday, just days after the controversial match between Siquijor and Lapu-Lapu City sparked a backlash over accusations of game-fixing.

The government's regulatory body said the Visayas leg will go on as scheduled but under "close monitoring."

“We are in the process of investigation and seriously looking into the allegations of wrongdoing. The board would like to further observe the ongoing Visayas leg before giving a go-signal for the other,” said the GAB in a statement.

The Mindanao leg was supposed to take place next month.

Officials of the VisMin Cup expelled the Siquijor team and handed lifetime bans on all but two of its players and coaches. Organizers also slapped suspensions and penalties or players of the Lapu Lapu side.

The GAB said its investigation didn't stop after the sanctions were handed out, saying it is not discounting the possibility of launching legal action.

Several quarters in the basketball community including the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) have condemned the ugly scenes that once again raised the red flag on game-fixing and point-shaving in Philippine basketball.

On Sunday, the SBP called for those found guilty in the fiasco to be banned from basketball.

The GAB said it is awating the submission of the reports of its personnel inside the VisMin Cup bubble in Alcantara, Cebu before deciding on its next course of action.

“GAB is reviewing the official reports of its field officers in the bubble and that of the league to determine the administrative liability of the licensees as well as the possibility of proceeding with criminal charges if warranted by circumstances.

“Our mandate is to ensure the integrity of professional sports/welfare of players and we are doing just that,” the GAB added.

