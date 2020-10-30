GAB lauds Chooks 3x3, NBL for successful bubble tournaments

THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB) gave high remarks to the bubbles mounted by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 and the National Basketball League.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra on Friday congratulated both leagues for the bubbles which, he said, went smoothly.

The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 concluded its season on Thursday at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna with Zamboanga City-Family’s Brand Sardines edging the Nueva Ecija Vanguards, 22-19, in the Million Peso Game.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

The NBL, meanwhile, capped its third season with the Pampanga Delta beating the La Union PAOwer, 3-1, in the best-of-five finals at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in the City of San Fernando in Pampanga.

“We thank them for their diligence and close working relationship with the GAB. We look forward to working again with them soon. They have exceeded the suggested protocols and it paid off,” said Mitra in a statement.

The two leagues recently turned pro and under the supervision of GAB, thereby getting the clearance to stage a bubble under strict health protocols.

With the two basketball leagues finishing their seasons, the PBA and the Philippine Football League are the remaining pro sports still underway, although the PBA postponed its 2020 Philippine Cup in the Smart Giga Clark City bubble until new protocols by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and the Department of Health (DoH) are implemented.