Mindanao leg of Pilipinas VisMin Cup gets GAB green light: source

THE Mindanao leg of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup has been given the green light by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to push through late this month, multiple sources told SPIN.ph on Monday.

The GAB clearance came at the conclusion of an investigation into the Visayas leg of the new regional league, which was marred by a farcical game between Siquijor and Lapu-Lapu on April 14 that led to fines and bans for those involved.

The Mindanao leg is now scheduled to begin on May 30, SPIN.ph learned.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The decision was reached at the conclusion of the Visayas leg that got off to a rough start when the game between Lapu-Lapu and Siquijor raised suspicion that some of the players and coaches were involved in game-fixing.

The league later banned members of the Siquijor Mystics and hit a few players of the Lapu-Lapu Heroes with fines and suspensions.

The Mindanao leg was then suspended pending GAB’s own investigation, a decision that was opposied by the Ronald Mascarinas, the president of the league’s title sponsor Chooks-to-Go.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

When the dust settled, however, the Visayas leg ended smoothly with Mandaue claiming the title over Talisay in the final game of a three-match series, 89-75.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Magkikita kita po tayo sa Mindanao leg ng Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup,” declared league chief operating officer Rocky Chan after the finals series.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.