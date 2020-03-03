DAVAO CITY -Bacoor star Gab Banal was one frustrated man at the end of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan South semifinal match against third seed Basilan.

With 1:19 left in the second period, Banal hurt his left knee in a collision with Steel's Allyn Bulanadi. He never returned as the second-seeded Strikers suffered a 77-63 defeat at the RMC Petrogazz Arena.

"Frustrating kasi 10 months namin pinaghandaan itong playoffs tapos hindi ako makatulong sa teammates ko," said Banal.

The Strikers no doubt missed 14.12 points, 6.16 rebounds and 5.84 assists the reigning league MVP brought to games.

"Gab is probably our best facilitator. He is our gravity guy. He attracts a lot of defense. Losing him early, we were beaten in probably every statistical category," said Bacoor coach Chris Gavina.

But the 29-year-old Banal remains hopeful that he can play in Game Two as he did not hear something "pop" in his knee when he fell down.

"Hindi ko mai-bend yung left knee ko pero I did not hear anything pop so I would like to get the Game Two in Bacoor if payagan ng doctor."

Banal finished with just six points on 1-of-5 clip, along with four assists against five turnovers.

But come Friday, together with the 6-foot-3 guard will be a raucous Game Two crowd at their home turf at the Strike Gym in Bacoor, Cavite as they look to even the series.

"Pinagtrabahuhan talaga namin makuha yung second seed. Kaya blessed kami na home court namin sa Game Two, sana mapasaya namin yung Bacoor fans."