FUKUSHIMA Firebonds frustrated Earthfriends Tokyo Z once again with a 77-73 win on Sunday in the Japan B.League second division at the Tamura City General Gymnasium.

Jason Washburn scored 21 points including key shots in the end as the Firebonds made it back-to-back against Earthfriends to improve to 6-4.

Juan Gomez de Liano had 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists but his team failed to take advantage of an 11-point lead, staying winless in 10 games.

Gomez de Liano got Tokyo going, scoring five of the team’s first seven points in the match on their way to a 30-19 second quarter lead. But the Firebonds came back in the same quarter and even got a 39-34 lead at the half.

The Firebonds poured in on in the third and led, 61-47, at the end of the quarter.

Juan Gomez de Liano and Earthfriends Tokyo Z remain winless.

PHOTO: Earthfriends Tokyo Z

Tokyo Z came to within three points on a lay-up by Gomez de Liano with 2:50 left in the game, 7067, but Washburn responded with the deuce to stop the run.

It was the second straight game that Gomez de Liano scored in double figures for the Earthfriends after a slow start in his B2 campaign.

Gomez de Liano had a 15-point, nine-assist effort in the Earthfriends' match against Fukushima last Saturday.

