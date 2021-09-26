Free tickets offered to Pinoy fans for first Thirdy-Kiefer game

FILIPINOS in Japan will get a chance to see the first-ever professional duel between Ravena brothers Kiefer and Thirdy for free.

Shiga Lakestars announced that Filipino fans supporting the siblings will be given free admission to the Ukaruchan Arena for the team's season opener next weekend.

For fans to avail of the free access, they first have to fill out a Google Docs form, which they will present to get a free ticket to the arena.

Kiefer set for debut

Kiefer is set to make his debut for Shiga after gaining clearance from his mother ballclub NLEX Road Warriors and the PBA on Saturday.

Thirdy, meanwhile, is starting his second season in the B.League as he leads the eight Filipinos proudly representing the country in the Land of the Rising Sun.

PHOTO: Shiga Lakestars

