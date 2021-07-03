Joseph Nunag limited, but Franklin still snaps skid with late run

FRANKLIN Bulls fought back from 15 points down and stunned the Taranaki Mountainairs, 101-97, in the 2021 NZ NBL season Saturday at Franklin Pool and Leisure Centre.

Manel Ayol dropped 12 of his team-high 31 points in the payoff period, on top of six rebounds, three steals, and two assists as the home team snapped a four-game losing skid and improved to 5-11.

Jaylen Gerrand was also a big spark off the bench with 22 points on 4-of-9 shooting from downtown, on top of three assists and two boards as the also-ran Franklin staged a 31-20 assault late to steal the game late.

Denhym Brooke also lorded it on the boards with 17 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks, three assists, and two steals, Isaac Davidson tallied 11 points, eight boards, three dimes, and two steals, and Jett Thompson scored 10 in the shocker.

Joseph Nunag contribution

Fil-Kiwi guard Joseph Nunag only gathered two points, and a pair of rebounds and assists in just four minutes of play.

Franklin goes on the road once again on Thursday to face the Nelson Giants (5-9) at Trafalgar Centre.

Marcel Jones carried Taranaki with a monster double-double of 39 points and 15 rebounds, while Tai Wynyard had 16 points and six boards in the defeat, which dropped the Mountainairs to a 2-13 card.

