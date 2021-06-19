Nunag limited as Franklin falls to NZ NBL-leading Southland

THE Franklin Bulls got waylaid anew, this time tasting a 32-point decimation at the hands of league-leader Southland Sharks, 101-69, Saturday in the 2021 NZ NBL season at ILT Stadium Southland.

Joshua Cunningham led the bloodbath with his 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals as the Sharks hardly broke a sweat in the affair.

Brayden Inger also registered 18 points on 4-of-8 shooting from distance, while also hauling down six boards, as Courtney Belger had 13 points, six assists, four steals, and three rebounds in the win that pushed Southland at the top of the standings at 10-3.

The Sharks ran away with the game after a hot 32-15 first quarter start and kept on putting the pressure on the Bulls, outmuscling them down low to earn 22 second chance points as it lorded the glass, 52 to 41.

The lead only grew from there, extending to its highest at 40 as Southland easily captured its eighth straight win.

Manel Ayol could not weave his magic in this game as he only had 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals, but committed six of Franklin's 22 turnovers for the game.

Isaac Davidson chimed in 11 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field, along with his five boards and three assists, as Fil-Kiwi gunner Joseph Nunag only had five points and made only one of his three three-pointers in 16 minutes of action as the Bulls stumbled to a 4-8 card.

Franklin will try to get back to its winning ways at home on Thursday against the Canterbury Rams (5-6) at Franklin Pool and Leisure Centre.

