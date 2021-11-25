Fran Yu signs with Pasig Realtors for MPBL Invitational

FRAN Yu has signed with the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors for the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Invitational next month.

The 5-foot-10 guard has confirmed of his latest foray to Spin.ph.

"Excited ako kasi bagong liga na naman yung papasukan ko and new team, new system, and new coach and teammates. Sobrang saya ko lang kasi binibigyan nila ako ng chance makapaglaro sa mga gantong liga and ma-showcase ko yung kakayanan ko," said the NCAA Finals MVP.

The Letran guard suited up for the MTrans Buracai de Laiya - Batangas City in the inaugural Filbasket tournament and faced the very same Pasig squad.

This time, he will be teaming up with the Realtors led by Jeric Teng and Cedric Ablaza.

"Alam natin yung history ng Pasig, so gusto ko lang din makatulong sa goal ng team na mag-champion," he shared.

Adding to Yu's excitement is the chance to link up with familiar faces like Jeo Ambohot and Justin Arana.

Yu and Ambohot were part of the Knights' championship run in NCAA Season 95 and are both looking to replicate that triumph once the collegiate leagues open shop anew.

"Two years kaming nahinto ni Jeo at may balak pa kami na bumalik sa Letran at gusto naming depensahan yung championship namin. Titignan namin kung kaya pa namin magkasama sa iisang team," said the feisty guard.

Meanwhile, Arana is a close friend of Yu's, teaming up with him representing the National Capital Region in the Palarong Pambansa, as well as a constant peer for him in leagues around the Tondo area, sharing, "Sobrang close kami ni Tatin at ilang beses na rin kami nag-champion sa mga liga, so sobrang saya ko na makakasama ko ulit siya dito sa Pasig.

Continue reading below ↓

