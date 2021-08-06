Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Former La Salle import Taane Samuel signs with Aussie NBL's Brisbane

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago

    KAI Sotto's first season in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) just got a lot more interesting with another familiar name making a leap.

    Former La Salle import Taane Samuel has been signed by the Brisbane Bullets for the 2021-22 season after his stellar run for the Wellington Saints.

    Samuel, 23, posted 16.5 points on 44-percent shooting from deep, to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season as he helped his hometown Wellington capture the NZ NBL crown while also being named as a Mythical Team member.

    From NZ to Aussie NBL

    "Playing in the NBL has always been a goal of mine and I want to prove that I belong in the world’s best basketball league outside of the NBA," he said in a statement.

    Taane Samuel Wellington vs Nelson

    Samuel played alongside Fil-Kiwi shooter Ken Tuffin in the Saints' camp last season.

      Now, he will be suiting up beside Olympian Nathan Sobey and former Australia Boomers Anthony Drmic and Jason Cadee, as well as former youth team member Tamuri Wigness.

      Brisbane finished with an even 18-18 record last season, placing at sixth place among nine teams.

