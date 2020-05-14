RK Morales accepts that the priorities have changed during the pandemic as he focuses on duties with the Philippine Air Force.

The former Imus guard in the MPBL was training with the Bacolod club when Luzon was put under Enhanced Community Quarantine in March, but says he feels satisfaction fulfilling duties for the country.

"Masaya at nakaka-proud kasi nakakapaglingkod ako sa bansa at sa taong bayan lalo na ngayong higit na nangangailangan dahil sa COVID-19," he said.

"Pero nandoon din ang lungkot kasi alam natin na marami ang nagsusuffer, nagkakasakit and even worst, namamatay dahil sa COVID-19."

A 5-foot-11 combo guard out of San Sebastian, Morales is now Airman First Class assigned at Villamor Airbase, where he is doing administrative helper duties.



The 31-year-old Morales has been with the Air Force since 2013, but it has been quite a tough two months being away from wife Imee and children Radrahani and Zion.

Thanks to video calls, Morales is somehow able to cope with the situation.

"Malaking bagay talaga ang social media sa panahon ngayon. Doon ko sila nakakausap, lagi kaming nakakapag video call kaya parang lagi ko na rin silang kasama," Morales said.

