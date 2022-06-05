Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Gilas ‘Kuya’ Marcus Douthit named Beantown Bisons head coach in ABA

    by randolph b. leongson
    5 hours ago
    Marcus Douthit is now head coach in a pro league.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    MARCUS Douthit is embarking on a new chapter in his basketball career as he takes over as head coach of the Beantown Bisons.

    The naturalized Filipino citizen who played for Gilas Pilipinas was tapped to lead the new American Basketball Association (ABA) club which will make its debut in the Northeast Division for the 2022-23 season.

    The 42-year-old Douthit last played in 2017 for the Hanoi Buffaloes in the Thailand Basketball Super League.

      "With his experiences as a collegiate and professional player, he’s the type of person you want to have in this position. He will play a vital role and have tremendous impact on our success on and off the court and helping many of the players achieve their goals," the team said in a statement.

      Douthit spent the past year as an assistant coach to Rick Harris in the Community College of Rhode Island.

