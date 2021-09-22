Former Fiba-Asia secretary general Moying Martelino dies aged 86

MAURICIO ‘Moying’ Martelino, recognized as one of the best sports administrators in the country, died of a lingering illness on Wednesday. He was 86.

Martelino was ABC (now FIBA Asia) secretary-general from 1987 to 1996 and served in the same capacity at the Basketball Association of the Philippines (BAP) under its late president Gonzalo ‘Lito’ Puyat, during which time the country hosted the 1978 World Basketball Championship (FIBA World Cup) at the Araneta Coliseum.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

Together with the late PBA commissioner Emilio ‘Jun’ Bernardino, Ricky Palou, and Rhea Navarro, Martelino formed Sports Vision Management Group Inc. which established the pioneering Shakey’s V-League in 2004 and later transformed into the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), the first ever pro volleyball league in the country.

Early this year, he was honored with a plaque of appreciation by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for his nine-year service as senior consultant of the federation which replaced the BAP.

Martelino worked with the SBP from 2011 to 2020.

