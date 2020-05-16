Former Cesafi star Jaybie Mantilla going beyond duties as SK chair in COVID crisis

WITH the coronavirus shutting down sports, former Cesafi star and MPBL player Jaybie Mantilla is focusing on his other passion.

The Sangguniang Kabataan chairman of Barangay Suba in Cebu City is glad to work despite the risks to not only help prevent the spread of the coronavirus but to show that youth leaders can do much more than organize summer sports leagues.

"May mga issue na talaga dati pa na huwag daw akong iboto kasi puro paliga lang yan," said Mantilla, who won Cesafi MVP honors while with the University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars.



"But all I need to do is do my part at doon makikita ng mga tao na mali sila. Na hindi kami magfo-focus sa basketball lang."



The 24-year-old Mantila, who also suited up for one season with the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP, has helped lead the youth council in a coronavirus information campaign, aside from the distribution of supplies such as face masks, hygiene kits and vitamins to the youth and senior citizens of Barangay Suba.

And he is going beyond and above his duties as youth council chairman.

Mantilla has donated a half month salary from his stint with Cebu-Casino Ethyl Alcohol in the MPBL Lakan Season to add to the council's budget.

The 5-foot-7 playmaker, who will remain with the Cebu Sharks for the next MPBL season, also has rarely stayed home, seeking shelter at the barangay hall to protect his loved ones.



"Hindi na ako umuuwi ng bahay. Pumupunta na lang kapag may kukunin na mga gamit. Doon na kami sa barangay hall natutulog para maprotektahan na rin mga kasama ko sa bahay."



"Masarap sa pakiramdam magserve para sa barangay kahit may halong kaba. Bilang isa sa leader ng mga kabataan dito sa amin, importanteng may puso ka sa pagseserbisyo."

