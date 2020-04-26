JOPHER Custodio is trying to stay strong as he makes sacrifices as one of the frontliners in the battle against the coronavirus.

The former Bacolod forward in the MPBL is currently serving with the Philippine Army and was at Fort Bonifacio, away from his family, when he turned 33 on April 2.

It has been quite a while since Private First Class Custodio saw his family, and is likely to miss his wife Ericka Mae's birthday on May 2 as the enhanced community quarantine was extended to May 15 in some areas in Luzon.

"Malungkot din na hindi ko nakasama yung family ko sa kaarawan ko, pati yung seventh, eighth, ninth month celebration ng baby ko (Eriene Jia) at birthday ng asawa ko sa May 2," said the 6-foot-3 big man.



"Babawi na lang ako sa kanila after ng COVID-19 na ito."



Custodio is focusing on family and duty for the country, even as he looks forward to earning a new contract after averaging 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game during the MPBL Lakan Season.

"Masaya ako na nakakatulong kami sa taong bayan. Malungkot lang na hindi namin nakakasama ang pamilya namin," he said.



"Ganun pa man, sakripisyo na lang muna kami sa panahong ito kasi ito yung sinumpaang tungkulin namin para sa inang bayan."