Former Alab guard Ethan Alvano heads to Korea

FORMER San Miguel Alab Pilipinas guard Ethan Alvano is also heading to Korea as he inked a deal with Wonju DB Promy for the upcoming Korean Basketball League (KBL) season.

Ethan Alvano in KBL

The team bared the signing on Wednesday, making him the fourth Filipino to play in the league.

"I am very excited and excited to play in the KBL under a new contract. I will do my best to match the energy of the existing players and help the team win," the 6-foot-1 playmaker said.

Alvano last played in Germany for Eisbaren Bremerhaven in the top tier Pro A where he averaged 9.8 points on 31-percent shooting from threes, alongside 3.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 23.1 minutes through 15 games.

He also suited up for the Jimmy Alapag-mentored Alab side in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) where he earned the starting nod in the 2018-19 season and posted 7.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.2 rebounds and had a stop with Hi-Tech Bangkok City in Thailand.

Wonju finished at eighth place this past KBL season with its 23-31 win-loss record behind national team mainstays Kim Jong-kyu and Kang Sang-jae.

