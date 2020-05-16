MPBL player arrested in drug operation in Bacolor, Pampanga: report

CHRISTIAN Garcia, a player currently with Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Bacolor, Pampanga last Thursday.

The 25-year-old Garcia, who had stints with Adamson and University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP, was arrested in the operation conducted by the Bacolor police at barangay Cabambangan, according to a report by Punto Central Luzon.

He was arrested together with Medwin Pascual, 21, and Sheila Marie Chiu, 29. Police said they were caught in possession of six plastic sachets of marijuana, three cellphone units, and P500 in marked money.

"A week ago, nagkaroon kami ng sunod-sunod na anti-illegal drug entrapment operations. One thing led to another until nagkaroon nga kami ng lead kung saan ang source nila," said Bacolor chief of police Maj. Louie Gonzaga, as quoted in a report by ABS-CBN News.

Garcia and his companions are currently detained at the Bacolor Police Station. Gonzaga said they be charged for violations of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN