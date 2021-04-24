For Kai to boost NBA bid, Norman Black suggests things to work on

FOR coach Norman Black, Kai Sotto still has ways to go if the 7-foot-3 beanpole wants to compete at an NBA level.

"I'm not sure whether he's ready for the NBA at this moment," said the Meralco head coach on Saturday at Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala.

"I think he still has to improve more. I think he has to become a little bit more powerful around the basket. It's either he has to become more powerful around the basket or he has to really perfect his three-point shot, one or the other. In other words, he's gonna be out there stretching the floor like a [Kristaps] Porzingis or somebody along those lines, a guy who can consistently hit the three, or he has to be able to hold his own better underneath the basket."

Black certainly knows what he's talking about.

He had the experience playing in the NBA, suiting up for the Detroit Pistons and averaged 2.7 points in 9.3 minutes of action in the three games he played in the 1980-81 season.

"That's the NBA we're talking about. That's different because the best players in the world are there," he said.

The 18-year-old Sotto tries to hone those skills as he plays for the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

Black himself have seen Sotto's improvements during the Gilas Pilipinas bubble at Inspire Sports Academy in February.

"Definitely, Kai has improved a lot," said Black, who is also an assistant coach for the national team.

"From his high school days at Ateneo up to this point, he has become a much stronger player, a much more aggressive player. I was really impressed with him in the practices. I thought he would've helped the Gilas team a lot if we could've played against the South Korean team in this coming tournament that was supposed to take place last February. My personal feeling is, yes, whatever he's doing in the States is working. He has improved his game a great deal and his strength has improved."

And there's no question Sotto would be an asset for Gilas in the coming tournaments as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) doubles down on its investment on the youth in preparation for the 2023 Fiba World Cup the country is hosting.

Sotto has committed to play in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark in June, the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade in July, and the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia in August.

"For the national team, he would be a great help. I hope he can join the team because he will give us a really good chance of being a powerhouse in this part of the world," said Black, as Gilas braces for Korea twice and Indonesia in the series of qualifiers set from June 16 to 20.

"It's not just his height. The kid is talented and he can shoot the basketball," he said. "At this level in Asia, he would be a difficult player to deal with, I can tell you that much from what I saw in practice. And he's only gonna get better."

"He's still young. That's why I'm saying he needs to train hard and continue to improve his skillset if he wants to make it to the NBA. But certainly he can be a force in this part of the world."

