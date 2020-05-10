With collegiate seasons shut down, Filoil preseason tourney also shelved

FOR the first time in 14 years, the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup will be shelved still due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing enhanced community quarantine, this year's tournament has been postponed to a later date, if circumstances will still allow it for this year," said the league in a statement.

The initial plan wa to start on May 1.

Tournament director Joey Guillermo said all eight UAAP teams and 10 NCAA teams have initially committed to participating before the pandemic shut down sports.

San Beda won last year's staging, beating La Salle in the championship round as the Red Lions took home their third summer crown.

Aside from UAAP and NCAA teams, Centro Escolar University and Cebu-based sides University of the Visayas and Southwestern University have also been a part of the league.

Filoil Flying V Sports will instead show Preseason Rewind through the league's Facebook page.

