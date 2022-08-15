Nic Cabanero carries UST past San Beda in two-overtime thriller

NIC Cabanero made sure to get back at his high school alma mater as he carried University of Santo Tomas to a 96-91 double overtime win over San Beda in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Monday in San Juan.

The sophomore winger scored five of his 26 points in the second overtime, but had his biggest play when he swiped the ball from James Kwekuteye that led to the dagger layup from Sherwin Concepcion that pushed the Growling Tigers' lead to five with 8.4 seconds left to play.

Cabanero shot 3-of-6 from deep, on top of seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists to hike UST's record to 2-4.

"Big win ito para sa kumpyansa ng mga bata para makita nila na yung sistemang pinapasok namin is epektibo," said deputy coach Ronald Magtulis, who called the shots in lieu of head coach Bal David, currently in a scouting trip in the United States.

Cabanero actually had the chance to win the game in regulation, but his late trey just rimmed out that led to the extra five minutes.

Kean Baclaan also missed out on a triple-double with his 22 points, nine boards, and nine assists, Sherwin Concepcion registered 15 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, and Royce Mantua had 14 in the bounce back win.

JB Bahio led the Red Lions with 21 points, 11 boards, and four assists, as Kwekuteye had 14 points, eight boards, five steals, and four dimes in the loss for a 1-4 record. With reports from Sofia Rodelas

The Scores:

UST 96 -- Cabanero 26, Baclaan 22, Concepcion 15, Mantua 14, Santos 8, Lazarte 5, Garing 3, Crisostomo 2, Herrera 1, Escobido 0, Escoto 0.

SAN BEDA 91 -- Bahio 21, Kwekuteye 14, Sanchez 14, Cuntapay 10, Cortez 7, Andrada 7, Penuela 5, Alfaro 3, Cometa 3, Ynot 2, Visser 2, Jopia 2, Tagle 1.

Quarterscores: 23-11; 37-33; 56-56; 78-78 (reg); 83-83 (1st OT); 96-91.

