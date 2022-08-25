NU Bulldogs outlast Adamson in OT to book ticket to Filoil Cup finals

JOHN Galinato drained three pressure-packed free throws as National University fought back from 15-points down and outlasted Adamson, 71-70 in overtime to reach the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Finals on Thursday in San Juan.

The fourth-year guard calmly sunk his charities with 1.2 seconds left off a Joshua Yerro foul to put the Bulldogs up by a solitary point.

This capped off Galinato's 23-point performance, on top of his three rebounds and three assists as NU reached the championship round of the preseason tournament for the first time since 2013.

Joem Sabandal had one last chance to avert disaster, but his three at the buzzer could not find the bottom of the net as the Soaring Falcons were relegated to the battle for third place.

John Lloyd Clemente also chipped in 14 points, including three free throws which tied the game at 68 with 2:07 left after the Bulldogs lost an early lead and fell behind by 15 points, 47-32, midway through the third period.

"Pina-practice naman ng players yun. At least yung pina-practice nila, nagbunga," said coach Jeff Napa of his players' composure at the free throw line.

NU shot 18-of-29 from the line but made all six in the extra period.

Nonetheless, Napa praised his side's recovery after slacking in the second and third periods, reminding his wards that everything they do starts on defense.

"Alam naman nila kung saan ako nagagalit talaga, especially sa defense namin," he said. "At least ang positive, yung galit ko, naging challenge nila to come back strong. Good thing we started on defense again."

NU now awaits the winner of the other semifinal pairing between La Salle and Far Eastern University, with the one-game final set on Saturday.

Cedrick Manzano paced Adamson with 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

The scores:

NU 71 - Galinato 23, Clemente 14, Figueroa 6, Yu 6, Malonzo 5, John 4, Casinillo 4, Minerva 3, Manansala 2, Tibayan 2, Mahinay 2, Padrones 0, Palacielo 0.

ADAMSON 70 - Manzano 15, Sabandal 7, Hanapi 7, Douanga 6, Flowers 6, Erolon 6, Lastimosa 6, V. Magbuhos 5, Yerro 5, Jaymalin 5, Colonia 2, Barasi 0, Torres 0, Maata 0, Dignadice 0.

Quarters: 14-6, 28-27, 42-53, 63-63, 71-70.

