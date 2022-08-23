Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Aug 23
    Basketball

    La Salle weathers late CSB charge to advance to Filoil Cup semis

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Kevin Quiambao, La Salle FilOil Preseason Cup
    PHOTO: FilOil Preseason Cup

    LA Salle survived a late barrage from St. Benilde to pull off an 83-74 victory and advance to the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup semifinals on Tuesday in San Juan.

    The Green Archers needed clutch baskets from Evan Nelle and Kevin Quiambao to weather a Benilde comeback from a 16-point deficit before a Schonny Winston three-pointer put the final nail in the Blazers' coffin.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Blazers had cut down the lead to just three points, 72-69, with 7:11 left on the clock.

      "I told [the players that] Benilde's gonna come out strong and if we were not able to match their intensity, they can steal the game," said a relieved coach Derick Pumaren after his side progressed to the Final Four.

      Quiambao stands out

      Quiambao led La Salle with 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and two blocks. Michael Phillips did his share down low with 10 points and eight boards, as Mark Nonoy and Raven Cortez ended up with nine apiece.

      Continue reading below ↓

      La Salle will now await its semifinals opponent from the winner of the last quarterfinal pairing between University of the Philippines and Far Eastern University.

      SEE ALSO
      SEE ALSO

      It was a gallant stand for St. Benilde, which was the last NCAA team standing after Lyceum and San Sebastian fell earlier in the day in the preseason tournament.

      Watch Now

      Will Gozum paced the Blazers with 26 points and 10 rebounds as Miggy Corteza had 14 points and seven boards in the exit.

      The scores:

      LA SALLE 83 - Quiambao 18, M. Phillips 10, Nonoy 9, Cortez 9, Austria 8, Manuel 8, Buensalida 6, Winston 5, Nelle 4, Macalalag 4, B. Phillips 2, Escandor 0.

      CSB 74 - Gozum 26, Corteza 14, Pasturan 9, Carlos 9, Nayve 8, Oczon 6, Sangco 2, Cullar 0, Marcos 0, Davis 0, Flores 0.

      Quarters: 17-13, 42-28, 66-61, 83-74.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: FilOil Preseason Cup

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again