La Salle weathers late CSB charge to advance to Filoil Cup semis

LA Salle survived a late barrage from St. Benilde to pull off an 83-74 victory and advance to the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup semifinals on Tuesday in San Juan.

The Green Archers needed clutch baskets from Evan Nelle and Kevin Quiambao to weather a Benilde comeback from a 16-point deficit before a Schonny Winston three-pointer put the final nail in the Blazers' coffin.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Blazers had cut down the lead to just three points, 72-69, with 7:11 left on the clock.

"I told [the players that] Benilde's gonna come out strong and if we were not able to match their intensity, they can steal the game," said a relieved coach Derick Pumaren after his side progressed to the Final Four.

Quiambao stands out

Quiambao led La Salle with 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and two blocks. Michael Phillips did his share down low with 10 points and eight boards, as Mark Nonoy and Raven Cortez ended up with nine apiece.

Continue reading below ↓

La Salle will now await its semifinals opponent from the winner of the last quarterfinal pairing between University of the Philippines and Far Eastern University.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

It was a gallant stand for St. Benilde, which was the last NCAA team standing after Lyceum and San Sebastian fell earlier in the day in the preseason tournament.

Watch Now

Will Gozum paced the Blazers with 26 points and 10 rebounds as Miggy Corteza had 14 points and seven boards in the exit.

The scores:

LA SALLE 83 - Quiambao 18, M. Phillips 10, Nonoy 9, Cortez 9, Austria 8, Manuel 8, Buensalida 6, Winston 5, Nelle 4, Macalalag 4, B. Phillips 2, Escandor 0.

CSB 74 - Gozum 26, Corteza 14, Pasturan 9, Carlos 9, Nayve 8, Oczon 6, Sangco 2, Cullar 0, Marcos 0, Davis 0, Flores 0.

Quarters: 17-13, 42-28, 66-61, 83-74.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.